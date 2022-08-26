Phillip Schofield, of This Morning fame, has issued a health update after undergoing eye surgery recently.

The 60-year-old provided his fans with the update on his Instagram earlier today.

Phillip had surgery yesterday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield eye surgery

Yesterday saw Phillip undergo surgery on his right eye.

Phillip has previously undergone eye surgery to treat eye floaters that “blight his eye-sight”.

The TV star took to his Instagram yesterday to show his fans that he’d had further surgery on his eye.

In the picture, Phillip can be seen in a hospital gown, surrounded by medics. His right eye had a bandage around it.

“Now my right eye is done!” he captioned the story. “Thank you Prof Stanga and his amazing team.”

He added: “If the success of my summer is to be ‘floater’ free, that’s good enough for me.”

Phil shared an update with fans (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield update

Later on in the day, Phillip provided his fans with an update on how his recovery was going.

Phillip posted a picture of himself lying in bed with orange ski goggles on.

“‘Sleep on your back to protect your eye’ no way I can do that…so…,” he captioned the story.

“Ski goggles! Genius [laughing emoji].”

In another story, Phillip posed with the ski goggles and a wooly hat.

“May as well go all in,” he captioned the snap.

Phil celebrated the good results from his procedure (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, on Friday, he shared a photo of himself smiling without the bandage on.

He said: “Still a very dilated right eye BUT 100% floater free in both eyes!!!! For the first time in years… a beautiful clear blue sky.”

Phillip and Holly receive sad news

Phillip’s health update comes just days after he and Holly Willoughby received some gutting news regarding This Morning.

The duo learned that they had been snubbed in the nominations for this year’s National Television Awards.

Holly and Phillip have failed to make it onto the shortlist for Best Presenter category.

Holly and Phillip missed out recently (Credit: ITV)

However, their This Morning co-star, Alison Hammond, has been nominated.

However, it’s not all bad news! This Morning has made it to the last round for the Daytime TV Award.

Holly and Phillip will return to This Morning next month.

Read more: This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return in video messages for special reason

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.