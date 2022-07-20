Phillip Schofield issued a health update to fans on social media after undergoing ‘life-changing’ eye surgery.

In an Instagram post, the This Morning presenter posted a photo of himself and Professor Stanga, the Retinal Surgery Specialist who conducted his operation.

Underneath the post, Phillip explained the surgical procedure.

Phillip Schofield has undergone a ‘life-changing’ eye operation (Credit: CoverImages)

The post began: “FLOATERS: Details as promised if you suffer from debilitating floaters.”

He explained he had undergone “elective limited pars plana vitrectomy surgery”, a procedure used to repair retinal tearing or detaching, also known as “floaters”.

Was the procedure painful?

Phillip continued to tell fans that the procedure was not painful and that ‘floaters’ in the eye can be fixed.

He said: “If you have been told ‘just live with them’ that is not necessarily true, I’m sure there are exceptions, but they can be fixed. A full vitrectomy will usually cause a cataract quite soon after, a limited vitrectomy won’t.”

In addition, the presenter added that Prof Stanga and his team were leading professionals in their field in the UK in this procedure and other other retinal treatments.

They use state of the art equipment and deliver a rigorous pre-op consultation and post-op aftercare.

Phillip Schofield was suffering with eye floaters before he had his operation (Credit: CoverImages)

Phil explained to his followers how floaters had been affecting his life.

He said: “These floaters have literally blighted my otherwise brilliant eyesight. For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky, it is mood, mind and life-changing for me.”

Post-op procedures

Phillip continued to tell followers the post-op procedures he will have to complete.

He wrote: “People who don’t have terrible floaters will not understand what they do to your head. Until now, they really have not been taken seriously. I have a blood shot eye that will last for two weeks and an intense regime of eye drops for a month – my floaters are 100 per cent gone.”

Phillip’s operation not gifted

He finished the post by reiterating the operation was not gifted: “I wasn’t asked to post this, but I’m happy to promote British medical innovation. Again, it is pioneering and expensive procedure.”

However, Phillip hopes to see the operation become cheaper over time.

He ended his post: “I hope this answered the many questions I’ve been asked in the last 24 hours.”

Over the weekend, Phillip had shared photos and videos of himself wearing an eyepatch over one eye. This was part of the post-op aftercare.

In addition, when he arrived home from hospital, Phillip posted a photo of him topless on Instagram. In the picture, he was wearing his eye bandage and joking around, put an eye gif over it.

Professor Spanga conducted Phillip Schofield’s operation (Credit:CoverImages)

What are eye floaters?

According to the experts, eye floaters are spots in your vision.

They can look like black or grey specks or can be like strings or cobwebs. Eye floaters appear when you move your eyes and disappear when you try to focus on them.

Healthcare Company, Optical express offer advise about eye floaters on their website.

“If eye floaters significantly affect your vision and do not clear up on their own, a surgery called a vitrectomy can be carried out,” the company said.

“The procedure is an eye floater cure, involving replacing the gel-like liquid in your eye with saline solution. This can help to eliminate any floaters that you may have.”

