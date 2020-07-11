Phillip Schofield enjoys first day of summer break after finishing This Morning

ITV's Phillip Schofield is officially on his summer holidays as he shared Instagram snaps of birthday balloons and a feast.

The This Morning presenter is on a break until September. After his summer holiday he will rejoin co-host Holly Willoughby to present the daytime show.

Phillip has enjoyed lockdown with his family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: David and Victoria Beckham celebrate as their son Brooklyn announces he's engaged to girlfriend

The 58-year-old star uploaded two snaps to his Instagram stories as he enjoyed the first day of his holidays. The first showed birthday balloons for daughter Molly, who turns 27 this weekend.

The second snap showed mouthwatering food with Iberico pork steaks on the family BBQ ahead of birthday celebrations. Phil has been enjoying lockdown with wife Stephanie Lowe, daughters Ruby and Molly and Ruby's boyfriend Will.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares emotional message after last day on This Morning

The daytime favorite is set to enjoy two months off after presenting This Morning socially distanced from co-host Holly. The pair have continued to present the show but keeping a careful two metres apart at all times.

As the pair finished up on Friday's show, they enjoyed wine and ice cream to celebrate their last show before the break.

Phil said: "We don't often run credits but we will this year because we want to thank the amazing crew.

He added: "Hopefully in September I can give you a bloody hug!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on May 8, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT

"We want to thank the amazing crew"

Holly shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram thanking Phil as well as the whole cast and crew behind ITV's This Morning.

The star wrote: "Thank you .... thank you for staying with us over the last 109 days...

"When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown."

Holly continued: "The team have adapted and had plan a, b, c and d in place just in case...

"Some days we didn’t know if we’d have the content to fill the show, but somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way.

"You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show... @thismorning holds a mirror up to life and reflects the mood of what we are all feeling."

She added: "I can’t thank our team enough! @martinfrizell1, Emma, all the production who came in.

"The production team who worked from home, crew, the TM family and fellow presenters who are consistently brilliant."

Phillip Schofield shared mouthwatering food on the first day of his summer holidays (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip Schofield will return to This Morning with Holly in September

Holly also said a special thank you to co-host Phil: "But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me...

"What a strange time... Feeling incredibly grateful... Huge love, thank you again... See you in September."

The pair are set to return to the ITV show in September.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.