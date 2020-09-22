Phillip Schofield enjoys dinner with wife and daughters on family night out

Phillip Schofield enjoyed a night out with his wife and daughters.

The This Morning ledge, 58, was all smiles with his wife Stephanie Lowe and two daughters at a family dinner.

The family date night came after Phil reportedly moved into a £2million bachelor pad in west London.

Despite the move, Phil and his family smiled as they prepared to tuck into a tasty meal.

Pictured with wife Stephanie, 56, and their two children – Ruby, 24, and 27-year-old Molly – the drinks were flowing.

As a result, the Silver Fox simply captioned the image: “Dinner with the fam,” followed by two loved-up emojis.

Phillip Schofield has reportedly moved to west London (Credit: ITV)

Where has Phillip Schofield moved to?

Phillip’s alleged move to west London borough Chiswick means that one of his new neighbours is This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby.

They’ve already been spotted out and about cycling together, reports say.

You see him walking or cycling mainly and he smiles every time he goes past.

According to the Daily Mail, the locals – which include Dec Donnelly – are excited by his arrival.

One told the newspaper: “It’s caused quite a stir since he’s moved in and got people very excited.

“He seems like a very nice man and quite normal. You see him walking or cycling mainly and he smiles every time he goes past.”

Phillip Schofield came out as gay earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Why did Phillip Schofield move out?

Prior to Phil’s move out of the family home, reports claimed that he and Stephanie had discussed divorce.

The discussions came after the presenter emotionally came out live on This Morning, with Holly at his side.

The Sun reported that the two had “hard, painful discussions” and that Phil wanted an amicable split.

Phillip reportedly wants an amicable split from his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the newspaper: “At the same time, he has no desire to become embroiled in a bitter and costly divorce battle.

“Phillip is in no hurry to meet someone new, but obviously the D word has now been mooted, albeit in very loose and casual terms. His earning power is at an all-time high, and Steph is entitled to half.”

