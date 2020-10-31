Phillip Schofield has revealed that he didn’t know he was gay when he got married.

The This Morning host, 58, also said he and his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe, are “holding on as much as we can” and divorce is not on the table.

Phillip shocked the showbiz world when he came out as gay live on This Morning in February.

Phillip opened up on Irish chat show The Late Late Show (Credit: RTE)

What did Phillip Schofield say about his marriage?

Appearing on Irish chatshow The Late Late Show, Phil opened up about his turbulent year.

“When I knew, Steph knew,” he told host Ryan Tubridy.

“I wouldn’t have got married if I had known then, it was absolutely not a factor and it wasn’t in my head.

Phil continued: “My life was perfect. I had a wonderful career and a wonderful marriage.

“Steph and I are still holding as much as we can.”

Phil said that he and Stephe were “holding on” (Credit: RTE)

What else did Phil say?

When Ryan asked Phillip if there were plans for divorce, the dad-of-two denied that a formal settlement was on the cards.

“We are, without question, a work in progress,” he said.

“We love being together, so I am holding the one solid thing that we all have in our lives and that is family.

“I am holding onto dignity and if I could have done this without hurting anybody that would be my absolute plan.”

Phillip came out on This Morning earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What else has Phillip said about divorce this week?

Earlier on this week, Phillip backed up the claims.

In an interview with Chris Evans on his podcast, How To Wow, he said there had been no talk of divorce.

“I’m still married to Steph,” he said.

“There is a great deal of talk of divorce… we have not discussed that at all.”

Asked if he would still be wearing his wedding ring, Phillip replied that he didn’t know because he was still married.