Phillip Schofield denies he is defecting to the BBC

Phillip Schofield has denied he is planning to leave This Morning to go to rival BBC.

He made the denial following reports that the Beeb wants to poach him.

Schofe's contract ends next year, fuelling the rumours.

Phillip Schofield will see his This Morning contract run out next year (Credit: ITV)

BBC poaching Phillip Schofield?

Some reports suggested the Beeb was lining up a multi-million offer to poach him.

And The Sun revealed that ITV are likely to put up a fight to keep their star.

He is thought to earn around £1million a year - and bosses want to keep his long-standing This Morning partnership with co-host Holly Willoughby, 39, which is such a hit with viewers.

After reports of the BBC's offer, Phillip replied to This Morning viewers on Twitter who wanted to know about his future on the ITV show.

Fans wanted reassurance from Phillip Schofield that he isn't leaving This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Quizzed by fans

The reports had certainly got some of Schofe's fans a bit on the alarmed side.

Please please don’t say that you and Holly are leaving This Morning?

"Schofe, please please don't say that you and Holly are leaving this morning?" one tweeted at Phillip directly.

"Course not!" he replied, adding two laughing emojis just for good measure.

Another also questioned him about it.

"Please tell me that the papers are lying about replacing @Schofe and @hollywills #prayforthem 🤞🏼🤞🏼 this would surely be the WORST decision ever to make," they wrote.

Cheeky Schofe replied: "What do you think?" and added his laughing emojis again to show what a joke he thought it was.

A move back to the BBC would have seen Schofield’s career come full circle.

At 17 he became a tea boy at Broadcasting House in London after writing in begging for a job.

He famously presented from the "broom cupboard", starting on children's TV.

After moving across to ITV, Phil took over as This Morning co-host in 2002, first alongside Fern Britton.

Then, from 2009, he has presented the show with Holly with whom he had formed a winning duo hosting Dancing on Ice from 2006.

