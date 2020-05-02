Phillip Schofield debuts new lockdown hair

Phillip Schofield is lauded for his silver-fox locks, but he's struggling without access to a hair stylist.

Like many of us, his hair has grown a lot since salons were forced to close a month ago - and it's got a little wild.

He revealed this week that he'd been in touch with his mum, who was shocked by the state of his barnet.

Phillip gave his mum a bit of a fright (Credit: @Schofe Instagram Stories)

So now he's been experimenting and has created a new slicked-back look.

View this post on Instagram Lockdown hair options A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on May 1, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

He shared a side-by-side shot of the results next to his wilder style and captioned the Instagram post: "Lockdown hair options."

One fan remarked: "Is that like Tom Hardy vs Boris Johnson?" while another made the comparison of "Richard Gere V Freddie Boswell"!

Another said: "I feel the pain."

A third advised: "Cut it all offfffffff."

Holly and Phil are still broadcasting from the studio (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield has been working hard to keep the nation entertained during lockdown, as he and co-star Holly Willoughby host This Morning from the studio.

Lockdown life

It is understood that Phil is staying at his new apartment in central London, having moved out of the family home in Oxfordshire.

Aside from his trips to the studio, he's confined to indoors like the rest of us and lockdown appears to be having a similar effect on him!

View this post on Instagram https://www.adultswim.com/etcetera/choir/ 😂 A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on May 1, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

Yesterday he shared a clip of him watching a bunch of animated mouths stretched out and warbling!

"Yes Phil!" said one follower. "I'm laughing like crazy!"

Another commented: "Any other time I'd say to you that perhaps you need to get out more."

A third asked: "Should we be scared?"

Kinda weird

Someone else put: "What has quarantine done to people?"

"What was that all about?" asked a fifth puzzled follower.

That's kinda weird.

"That's just weird," wrote another.

"Kinda weird, not going to lie," another said.

Whatever gets us all through, we say!

Which style do you prefer? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!