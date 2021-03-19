Phillip Schofield ‘buys new house after launching property firm with wife’

Phillip Schofield has reportedly splashed almost £1million on a property after launching a firm with his wife.

The This Morning presenter apparently set up Fistral Properties Ltd in March 2019 alongside Stephanie Lowe.

According to reports, the company’s first accounts show it has “land and buildings” worth £839,428 on its books.

Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie’s business has reportedly bought a house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield ‘buys new property’

The Daily Mail reports that the pair’s business, Fistral Properties Ltd, has bought the home.

ED! has contacted reps for Phillip for comment.

Last year, reports claimed Phil and Stephanie had set up the business.

Phil came out as gay last year (Credit: ITV)

Despite the pair splitting after Phil came out as gay last year, it seems he and Stephanie are still in business together.

It’s believed the pair own 50% of the company each.

We are a loving family, that hasn’t changed.

Meanwhile, Phil also has a company for his television work called Fistral Productions Ltd.

Phil and Stephanie have remained close after he came out last year.

Last September, reports claimed the pair had “discussed divorce” which Phil later denied.

The couple have remained close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Phil said about wife Steph?

He said on Chris Evans’ podcast How To Wow: “I’m still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce…

“We have not discussed that at all.”

Meanwhile, a month later, Phil told BBC Radio 5 Live that he and Steph “love each other massively”.

He added: “We are a loving family, that hasn’t changed. It’s us four but different. We are a work in progress.

“I’ve been very honest about all of this and there is no question, we have to pick our way through this daily as a family.”

The pair have two daughters together – Ruby and Molly.

