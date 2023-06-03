Phillip Schofield’s elderly mum ‘heartbroken’ as star breaks silence on paedophile brother’s jail term

Phillip Schofield has revealed his mother’s reaction to his younger brother Timothy’s child sex offence charges.

Timothy Schofield, 54, was convicted last month for sexually abusing a teenage boy. The former civilian police worker was sentenced to 12 years in jail. At the time, Phillip issued a damning statement, saying he no longer considered Timothy his brother.

Now, speaking to The Sun, Phillip revealed that their 87-year-old mum, Pat, was left ‘heartbroken’ by the verdict.

Former This Morning host Phillip also explained that he was the person who shopped his brother to the police. He also revealed he has not spoken to Timothy since he was arrested.

I still get texts from the investigating detective because we were so pleased with the result.

“I was interviewed, I gave a full statement to the police, who we’ve worked with incredibly closely throughout,” he said.

Phil then added: “I still get texts from the investigating detective because we were so pleased with the result. We did everything we could at the right time.”

Phillip’s interviews came after a hugely tumultuous time for the star. During his brother’s trial, Phil had three weeks off This Morning. However, some reported a frosty atmosphere between himself and Holly upon his return.

Mounting tension and speculation saw Phil, 61, quit This Morning after two decades of hosting. Things then escalated when he revealed he had an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning, but had lied about it.

He has since resigned from ITV and now believes his four-decade TV career is in ruins. “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart,” Phillip said during his BBC interview. “I have lost everything.

“It is relentless, and it is day after day, after day after day. If you don’t think that that is going to have the most catastrophic effect on someone’s mind… do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am. I have lost everything.”

