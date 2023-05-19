Phillip Schofield smiling with disgraced brother in pictures still live on his social media

Phillip Schofield’s brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in prison today (May 19) for sexual offences against a teenage boy. Last month, Phillip’s brother stood trial for the crimes, with Phil taking a break from This Morning.

After the guilty verdict was announced in April, Phillip Schofield released a statement “welcoming” the verdict. Part of the statement read: “These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield still has pictures with his disowned brother on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield still has smiling pics with his brother live on Insta

Phillip Schofield was not present in court today as his brother was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a teenager.

The This Morning presenter previously told the court during his brother’s trial that his brother told him he “had time together” with a teenager. Phillip claimed he told his brother it should never happen again and “he made it sound like a one-off”.

Despite disowning his brother, Phillip still has photos posing with him on his Instagram. In one post, the pair are smiling together in in 2015. Phillip captioned the post: “The BEST Christmas present EVER, my brother Tim is home, faster than I ever imagined possible.” In 2015, Phil took a break from This Morning after Timothy took ill suddenly.

Holly Willoughby told This Morning viewers at the time: “Sadly Phillip can’t be here this morning as his brother has been taken ill suddenly.” Phillip’s brother returned home into for Christmas, which explains the caption for the image.

Phil ‘disowned’ his brother in April

Phil released his statement about his brother’s verdict on Instagram Stories on April 3. It’s worth noting that Phillip hasn’t been active on his Instagram account since May 7.

In June 2016, Phillip posted another photo with his mum and brother. In the picture, Phil and Timothy are kissing their mother on her cheek. The post is captioned: “Happy Birthday Mum. And so much more special because my bro is here.”

In another picture from 2013, captioned “Mum & bro”, Phillip poses with his mum, Pat, and brother in the sun.

The Sun has reported that Holly and Phil are likely to take a break from This Morning over the half term.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Phillip Schofield.

