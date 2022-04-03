Phillip Schofield celebrated his 60th birthday surrounded by family and celebrity pals this weekend.

The This Morning host enjoyed the milestone birthday with ex wife Stephanie Lowe, daughters Ruby and Molly as well as telly pals including Ant and Dec.

Phillip Schofield has celebrated his 60th birthday with celebrity pals and his ex wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield shared his 60th birthday with ITV friends

Birthday boy Phillip shared a sneak peek of his celebrations with his Instagram followers via his stories.

The presenter shared a clip on Saturday, writing: “Day 3 of celebrations.”

In the clip, Phillip can be seen smiling as guests sing Happy Birthday and he’s presented with a cake.

The Dancing On Ice presenter tagged ITV stars Ant and Dec and Christine Lampard in the clip. Ant can be seen sitting next to wife Anne-Marie Corbett, and Dec is seen singing Happy Birthday alongside wife Ali Astall.

The clip also shows ex wife Stephanie sitting on Phillip’s right, as the pair remain close despite separating. Daughters Ruby and Molly also joined in the celebrations.

Additionally, proud dad Phillip also made sure to tag his daughters in the post, writing: “Thank you gorgeous gang.”

Ant McPartlin joined Phillip as he celebrated his birthday (Credit: Instagram Story/schofe)

Earlier, Phillip shared how the heavy rainfall was making the River Thames creep into a pub he was drinking at.

Ruby also shared a similar story as she filmed Phillip and her boyfriend Will retreating from the water.

The 26 year old wrote: “At what point do we admit defeat and move inside.”

Phillip opens up about health condition

Phillip, who presents Dancing On Ice on ITV, recently opened up about a health condition that has been plaguing him.

The star revealed he suffers with tinnitus and reportedly hears sound constantly.

Speaking to This Morning’s Dr Arif, Phillip said at the time he hears a “high-pitched noise”.

Furthermore, he added: “It’s constant. It’s never silent in my head.”

