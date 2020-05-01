Phillip Schofield baffles fans with 'weird' lockdown video

Daytime TV favourite Phillip Schofield had fans concerned with a "weird" video he posted on social media.

As it's Friday (May 1), the presenter had a day off from his hosting duties on This Morning, which as usual was presented today by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

On Instagram, Phil shared a clip of something he's found to help pass the time during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video shows a laptop screen running a programme that features four cartoony mouths and an instruction that reads, 'Pull open to sing'.

In the clip, he uses the cursor to draw open a mouth - and all four open to warble a creepy harmony.

What did Phil's followers think?

Some of Phil's fans found it hilarious - but others who thought it was just plain weird had to ask what isolation had done to him.

Phillip Schofield, who shared a weird video on Friday, has continued filming This Morning throughout the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

"Yes Phil!" said one follower. "I'm laughing like crazy!"

Another commented: "Any other time I'd say to you that perhaps you need to get out more."

A third asked: "Should we be scared?"

Someone else put: "What has quarantine done to people?"

"What was that all about?" asked a fifth puzzled follower.

That's kinda weird.

"That's just weird," wrote another.

"Kinda weird, not going to lie," another said.

Earlier this week, Phil spoke candidly about his lockdown experience to date and said filming This Morning had 'saved his head'.

The presenter has been able to keep to his regular routine amid the coronavirus pandemic, with This Morning continuing to air live episodes every weekday.

Saved by This Morning

In a chat with Adrian Dunbar, the Line of Duty star said via video-call: "Hopefully there will be an end in sight and we can all get back to work.

Phil said working on This Morning through the pandemic had 'saved his head' (Credit: ITV)

"I feel envious of you being able to go on and still do a day's work. It's such a wonderful thing to be able to do."

Phil said: "It's very good for the head. I mean, this has saved my head, actually. Being able to come in here and keep going."

Adrian, who is currently starring in Channel 5 drama Blood, agreed: "Work is so important."

