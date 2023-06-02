Piers Morgan has backed Phillip Schofield amid his affair scandal, calling for the “relentless persecution” to stop.

Phillip has been embroiled in a huge scandal involving an affair he had with a younger male colleague. And in an interview with the BBC today, (June 2) he spoke about the impact the whole thing has had on his mental health. Now former GMB host Piers has tweeted calling for the drama to stop.

Phillip Schofield is on the edge, says Piers, of affair interview

Piers, 58, wrote that he thought Phil seems to be “on the edge” in the BBC interview.

He wrote: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to @TheSun & BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me. He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a Govt minister.”

Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to @TheSun & BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me. He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a Govt minister. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 2, 2023

Phil considered taking his own life

Phillip spoke about the impact the affair has had on him, as well as the fact he feels he’s lost everything. He also admitted in the interview that he wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for his daughters.

Phillip said: “My girls saved my life. They haven’t left me for a moment. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that?”

“And they said to me: ‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch,'” he added.

Phillip compares himself to Caroline Flack

“If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see my future,” he then said. “How much do you want a man to take, and are you truly only happy when he’s dead? And this is how Caroline Flack felt. And it didn’t stop. I know I’ve done something wrong and I’ve owned up to doing something wrong.”

And today saw the This Morning team finally address the scandal with an emotional discussion, with Alison Hammond breaking down in tears.

