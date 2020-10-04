Phil Vickery ‘exchanged flirty text messages’ with shepherdess after split from Fern Britton

Phil Vickery has reportedly “grown close” to shepherdess Alison O’Neill after his split from Fern Britton.

The claims come after the This Morning favourite, 59, split from his wife of 20 years, Fern, earlier this year.

What has Phil Vickery been up to?

The Sun reports that Phil has “exchanged” flirty text messages with the shepherdess, who farms in the Yorkshire Dales.

Phil and divorced mum-of-one Alison met when he filmed a cooking segment on her farm.

Together, they have filmed lambing segments as well as regular cooking scenes from the farm and her kitchen.

A source told the newspaper: “Phil and Alison became good mates. They have very natural chemistry.

“A few people have been gossiping.”

ED! has contacted Phil’s reps for comment.

Who is Phil Vickery’s friend Alison O’Neill?

Alison, who hails from Yorkshire, said on her website: “I run a small hill farm which overlooks the majestic Howgill Fells in historic Westmorland.

“I am blessed with a rare freedom, a life lived in nature amongst such natural beauty…

“… [and] work quietly in the old way, woven to my landscape, betrothed to the life of a shepherdess.”

She continued: “I enjoy sharing my world. I guide walks, hold talks about my life and welcome you to visit me here at the farm on the hill.

When did Phil Vicky and Fern Britton split?

Phil and Fern, 63, split earlier this year.

She said at the time of the split: “We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.”

However, the former This Morning host hinted earlier in September that she had felt “betrayed“.

She agreed with a Twitter post, which said: “In life, you will fall out with people that you never thought you would.

“Get betrayed by people you trusted with all of your heart. Get used by people you would do anything for. But life also has a beautiful side to it.”

