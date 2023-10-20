Phil Vickery breaks silence on his love life after ‘kissing’ ex Fern Britton’s friend following split

Phil Vickery finally broke his silence over his love life a year after he allegedy kissed ex Fern Britton’s friend.

The celebrity chef, 62, took to his Instagram stories yesterday (October 19) and shared an update on his love life. He wrote: “My daughter asked me ‘Dad you may be old and be single.’ I replied I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it albeit it may be in a wheelchair.”

Phil Vickery breaks his silence on his relationship status (Credit: Lorraine)

Phil Vickery family

This comes after news that Phil and his daughter Winnie will be embarking on a new This Morning project together.

According to the Mirror, the telly chef will join his daughter Winnie, 22, to film a feature on their adventures on a fishing trip in Falmouth.

Winnie, who is also the daughter of former This Morning host Fern, will disclose many tales about her dad.

As per reports in Cornwall Live, Winnie revealed her love of the sea. Phil added: “I don’t see it myself. You get freezing cold and you get out and go ‘Oh that was really good’ – but it wasn’t!”

Winnie replied: “Coming from the man who on every Christmas Day used to run around the garden if it was snowing, naked?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Britton (@fernbritton)

A source said: “It’s clear to see the fun and close father-daughter bond they have and Winnie is clearly at ease in front of the cameras like her parents so this could be a duo we might be seeing more of.”

Elsewhere, back in August, Phil and ex Fern’s friend were seen reportedly looking cosy. The two were spotted sitting together and ordering a drink. A source told the Daily Mail: “When Phil had finished, they went for a coffee and then for a beer.”

Read more: Phil Vickery snapped looking cosy with ex Fern’s best friend

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.