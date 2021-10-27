Phil Collins will be questioned under oath over claims that he refused to shower or brush his teeth for a year.

Orianne Bates, the 70-year-old Genesis star’s ex-wife, made the accusations in a lawsuit for half of their Miami mansion.

And in December, Phil will be questioned about the claims by her lawyers in a filmed deposition.

Phil Collins will be questioned under oath (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phil Collins to be questioned under oath over claims

The deposition will take place after the musician returns from Genesis comeback tour, The Last Domino.

Orianne’s lawyer Richard Wolfe said: “I anticipate his deposition sometime in December after his tour.”

Phil and Orianne married in 1999, and later divorced in 2008.

The couple, who share two sons, eventually got back together in 2016.

After splitting for the second time, Orianne is now fighting for half of their Miami home.

In the lawsuit, she alleged that the dummer abused alcohol and prescription medication while they were together.

Orianne Cevey claims that the singer failed to shower or brush his teeth for a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also claims that he “stopped showering, brushing his teeth and dressing properly” from 2019 until August 2020.

The court filing reads: “He was incapable of having sex.

“He stopped showering, brushing his teeth and dressing properly (in fact, he did not shower or brush his teeth from 2019 until August 2020 when he vacated [their Miami Beach home]).”

Phil’s lawyers have dismissed the allegations.

They called the claims “scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated”.

Phil’s lawyers have dismissed the allegations (Credit: BBC)

Phil discusses his deteriorating health

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after the musician opened up on his health battle.

During an interview on BBC Breakfast, Phil admitted that he can “barely hold a drum stick” due to his deteriorating problems.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” he said.

Asked if he can still play, Phil explained: “No, I’d love to. But I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. There are certain physical things that get in the way.”

The star then went on to suggest that Genesis would retire after their tour.

He added: “We’re all men of our age and I think to some extent, yeah, I think it probably is putting it to bed. I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

