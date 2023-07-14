Holly Willoughby on This Morning / Peter Jones on Dragons' Den
Peter Jones and partner left ‘devastated’ over collapsed deal with now ex-friend Holly Willoughby

She went on to form her own lifestyle brand

By Amelia Ward
| Updated:

Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones was apparently left “devastated” after former friend Holly Willoughby backed out of a huge business deal.

The multi-millionaire, who is on Celeb Gogglebox on Friday (July 14), was left “stunned” by Holly’s decision. He and partner Tara Capp had been close friends with This Morning host Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin for 10 years. Having gone on holidays together, Peter also reportedly had a 40 percent stake in Dan’s production company. Holly and Dragons’ Den star Peter’s partner Tara decided to start a lifestyle brand together – Truly.

Peter Jones and partner Tara Capp
Peter Jones and partner Tara Capp were going into business with Holly (Credit: Splash News)

What happened between Peter Jones and Holly Willoughby?

Set up by Tara and Holly back in 2016, Peter became chairman two years later. But at the last minute, Holly reportedly dropped the bombshell that she was too busy to continue with the venture, leaving Peter and Tara with a warehouse full of stock.

Holly had previously said the brand would sell ‘high-quality, beautiful things’ that are also affordable.

In 2018, when the news was announced, a source told MailOnline: “Truly was by far the top of Holly’s priorities. It was going to be her long-term future that would see her through the next couple of decades.

“Her decision to pull out left everyone involved absolutely stunned. Nobody could believe what was happening on Tuesday, it was so close to the launch.”

Holly Willoughby wearing a red dress
Holly backed out of the business as she had other commitments (Credit: Splash News)

To make matters worse, Holly’s new lifestyle brand Wylde Moon has seemed to flourish.

What did Holly say?

Holly put out a statement on Instagram at the time explaining her decision. She wrote: “After much consideration, I have made the decision to step away from Truly.

“To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home.

“I wish Truly all the best for the future.”

Speaking about their friendship, Tara told the Telegraph: “I’m not going to pretend. It was devastating. We were exceptionally close. And of course, as a business, you really feel the loss of a celebrity face.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. 

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s fears for future on This Morning: ‘”No one really knows who’ll be staying’

