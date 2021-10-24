Peter Andre’s daughter Princess gushes over brother Theo’s smart appearance in sweet photo

Peter Andre’s daughter Princess Andre has shared an adorable and rare Instagram picture of her brother Theo.

Princess, 14, posted the snapshot of her sibling on Instagram and told fans just how “cute” she finds him.

Theo, four, is wearing an extremely smart waistcoat and matching trousers in the photograph.

Peter Andre’s youngest son Theo has been photographed by his big sister Princess (Credit: Instagram/ @officialprincess_andre)

It has been teamed with a crisp white shirt and blue tie.

Princess told her 466,000 followers: “Isn’t he the cutest?”

Peter Andre’s brood

Theo is the youngest of Peter and wife Emily’s two children together. They also have a daughter called Amelia who is seven.

Princess is the Australian pop star’s daughter from his marriage to Katie Price. He is also dad to Junior, 16.

Unlike Katie, Emily prefers to keep her children’s faces hidden from public view.

Respecting her step-mum’s wishes, Princess has covered over Theo’s face in her sweet photo.

Health woes

Meanwhile, the kids’ dad Peter is currently recovering after being struck down with very bad illness.

Last week, the singer found himself bed-bound and had to cancel some important shows.

Peter is currently starring in the musical Grease and was gutted to pull out of two performances.

He was heard coughing during an Instagram live filmed by Princess and she warned him not to take to the stage.

“I don’t think you should go, if you are up there singing and coughing, people are going to be like…,” she said.

“Just don’t go. Everyone is saying rest.”

He later told The Sun that it was the “worst” he has felt in three years.

Last year, he contracted coronavirus but a PCR has shown that he had not caught it for a second time.

Thankfully, he is feeling much better now.

On the mend

A source told the newspaper: “Pete’s over the moon his Covid results came back negative and he was able to get back on stage.”

The insider added: “It’s been a tough few days but Pete’s thrilled he didn’t have it.

“He couldn’t wait to get back to work and is feeling much better now.”

The singer had to cancel two Grease performances (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peter has shown that he is on the mend by logging into Instagram himself to thank his showbiz pal for a gift.

Take That star Gary Barlow has sent him and Emily two bottles of Gary Barlow Organic wine.

In croaky voice, Peter thanked the singer, saying: “Gary, you’re a good man. You know us so well.”

Peter doesn’t tend to drink booze, so Gary suggested the couple “try it on their guests”.

