Peter Andre's son Junior pokes fun at his age in birthday tribute

Peter Andre's eldest child, son Junior, 15, paid a heartwarming tribute to his pop singer dad on his 47th birthday.

The son of Peter and his ex-wife Katie Price took to Instagram to post a sweet father and son photo and message.

Addressing his some 181,000 followers he wrote: "Happy birthday to the best dad to ever step foot on this earth.

"You can sometimes be bare embarrassing. You can sometimes be bare wet. You're a LFG. (Little friendly giant) but most of all.

"You have alota [SIC] love. And that’s why you're the best dad. You do so much for me, and so much for others.

"You're so unselfish. (Unless it’s your coffee) you're so 'funny'. And you give everything to your family and friends. I love you so much."

Despite his touching words, he couldn't seem to help but poke fun at his old man's age.

The celebrity offspring rounded off the post by adding: "Jheeeeee imagine being 47."

Dig or no dig, Pete was clearly chuffed with his son's words, and shared the post to his own Instagram page.

Peter with children Junior and Princess and wife Emily (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

He shared with his some 1.3 million followers how moved and proud he was of his child.

The Mysterious Girl singer wrote: "As a father you can only ever wish your children love you; and my boy, now almost 15, wrote something that made me very happy. Please read his post.

"Yeah he’s right, I’m a bit wet and embarrassing but his words made my whole day yesterday turning 47.

"Thank you J. I am one proud dad to have you, love you very much, and the others of course. Now go do your homework."

His celebrity pal, Katie Piper, also appeared touched by Junior's tribute and gushed in the comments: "I think I’m getting old as this made me shed a tear! As parents all we want to do is make our children happy."

Pete shares Junior and daughter Princess with his ex Katie and also has two younger children, Amelia and Theodore with his second wife and medical doctor Emily MacDonagh.

