Peter Andre shares photo of his mum Thea and tells fans she 'hasn't been great'

TV's Peter Andre has shared a sweet snap of his mum on social media and told followers she "hasn't been great" recently.

On Instagram, the Mysterious Girl singer, 46, posted a string of photos of himself and his eldest children - Princess, 12, and Junior, 14 - meeting their relations in Australia.

In one photo, the pair pose next to their nan, Peter's mum Thea, who plants a big kiss on Princess' cheek as she smiles for the camera.

Pete captioned the pic, which also includes his sister Debbie's son, Savandy: "Mum, we love you so much it's unreal. #australia."

One of his other relatives commented on the pic, "Gorgeous, cuz" and in his reply, Peter admitted his mum hasn't been too well: "Cuz I'm so sorry I haven't got to see you guys, but had to come back for a flying visit to see mum.

"She hasn't been great. Love her too much."

Another photo posted on Peter's Instagram account showed him sharing a hug with his sister, Debbie.

He captioned it: "Love you sis @the.beauty.couture #Australia."

And in the comments, fans rushed to point out how much the two look alike.

One said: "Beautiful smiles so alike."

Another wrote: "Exactly the same smile."

Someone else commented. "What a similarity."

Peter's half-term trip abroad follows reports he is worried about his wife contracting coronavirus, which experts fear could kill 45 million people globally.

Emily, mother of his youngest children Amelia, six, and Theo, three, is a doctor and works at a busy hospital.

Peter and his wife Emily (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Writing about his fears for Emily in his new! magazine column, Peter said: "I was at an airport last week and all the customs officers were wearing masks. It really alarmed me.

"I know the NHS and Public Health England are doing all they can. Obviously Emily being a doctor brings it close to home for me and, of course, I'm worried about her. But I'm also proud of her doing her job."

