Peter Andre admits he and wife Emily might move to Australia

Singer Peter Andre has suggested he might quit the UK with his wife Emily and move back to Australia.

The dad of four, 47, was born in Harrow, London and spent his early childhood in the UK before moving to Australia with his family at the age of nine.

Peter was born in London but moved to Australia when he was a child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker returned Down Under to visit his relatives.

And in his most recent column for New magazine, Pete revealed why he left the country's idyllic Gold Coast, where his family eventually settled.

Maybe one day I'll move back Down Under.

"The simple answer is work, then I had children," he explained. "I probably would have stayed there otherwise.

"My heart lies with both and UK and Australia, but maybe one day I'll move back Down Under."

Peter, who is of Greek-Cypriot descent, then revealed what a move might mean for his wife, 29-year-old doctor Emily.

Emily, Peter's wife and the mother of his two youngest children, is a doctor (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"Doctors are in demand in Oz, so there will always be work for Emily," he wrote.

While he was away in Australia recently, Peter shared a sweet snap of his mum on Instagram and told followers she "hasn't been great".

He delighted fans with a string of photos of himself and his eldest children - Princess, 12, and Junior, 14 - meeting their relations Down Under.

In one photo, the pair posed and smiled next to their nan, Peter's mum Thea, as she planted a big kiss on Princess' cheek.

Pete captioned the pic, which also included his sister Debbie's son, Savandy: "Mum, we love you so much it's unreal. #australia."

One of his other relatives commented on the pic, "Gorgeous, cuz" and in his reply, Peter admitted his mum hasn't been too well: "Cuz I'm so sorry I haven't got to see you guys, but had to come back for a flying visit to see mum.

"She hasn't been great. Love her too much."

Another photo posted on Peter's Instagram account showed him sharing a hug with his sister, Debbie.

He captioned it: "Love you sis @the.beauty.couture #Australia."

And in the comments, fans rushed to point out how much the two look alike.

