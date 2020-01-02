Junior Andre reveals he's had a decade of 'many lows' in candid New Year post

The teenage son of Katie Price and Peter Andre has spoken out about experiencing a decade of "many lows" in a candid post on Instagram.

Ringing in the New Year on a skiing holiday with dad Pete, siblings Princess, Amelia and Theo and step-mum Emily, the 14 year old was clearly feeling in a philosophical mood.

Uploading a throwback picture of himself dressed as the Incredible Hulk, Junior said it had been a decade of ups and downs for him.

Junior reflected on a decade of "many lows" (Credit: Splash News)

He said: "This decade has been very interesting. There has been many lows. But there has also been many highs."

Junior added: "This next year and onwards, will be everyone's lucky years. I’m so excited and love everyone."

He also said: "Let’s start fresh."

Junior's parents divorced in 2009, with his mum going onto marry Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Pete remarried too, tying the knot with junior doctor Emily.

Fans were quick to comment on the post.

Junior with his dad Pete, who is now married to doctor Emily (Credit: Splash News)

One said: "I'm sorry to hear you've had lows, that's life though. Happy New Year Junior."

Another added: "Chin up! You must have it hard with your parents not seeing eye to eye and your mum's money problems but you are very loved – anyone can see that!"

Junior's mum Katie Price was declared bankrupt last year (Credit: Splash News)

Katie was declared bankrupt last year.

She is currently holidaying in Thailand with eldest son Harvey, after Kieran and Pete reportedly "banned" her from taking the rest of her kids on the New Year break.

