Peter Andre reveals wife Emily stepped in after controversial decision about daughter Princess

Peter Andre has revealed his wife stepped in over his decision about daughter Princess.

The TV star has four children altogether. He shares his eldest children, Junior and Princess, with his first wife Katie Price and his youngest children, Amelia and Theo, with his wife Emily.

In his latest New! column, Peter has revealed that he and Emily don’t always agree on everything.

He said: “We don’t ever really argue but we don’t agree on everything – but one thing I love is that we always talk it through then hug it out. I have to admit I’m always learning from Emily, but I don’t know if she ever learns from me!”

Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh don’t always agree on their parentings (Credit: Splashnews)

When Emily learned how different he was treating Junior and Princess, she offered her advice.

Peter says that while Junior has been allowed to date, he joked that he was telling Princess that she had to be a “nun”.

Peter said: “One of the things she taught me was very early on when Princess and Junior were younger. I’d say Junior could do this and that, and Princess had to be a nun and could never have a boyfriend.”

The star explained that Emily helped him to understand that he had to give the same rules to all his kids.

Peter Andre allowed Junior to date (Credit: Splashnews)

He added: “Emily taught me that whatever rule I gave to Junior, I had to treat all the other children the same and she has made me look at things differently and change my old-school mentality.”

Meanwhile, Peter recently confessed that he wouldn’t let his daughter go on Love Island.

Revealing he had warned her about aspiring to be on the ITV2 show, he told OK! Magazine: “I have to say I feel every inch of pain Michael Owen must be going through seeing his daughter Gemma Owen on Love Island.”

The singer added: “Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great show but it’s not exactly ideal as a dad, is it?”

