Peter Andre's doctor wife Emily worried about giving coronavirus to their kids

Emily MacDonagh, the doctor wife of Peter Andre, is scared about giving coronavirus to her and their children.

The NHS worker is on the front line fighting the virus pandemic - which causes severe breathing difficulties in some patients - and she is worried she will pass it on to her young kids, Amelia, six, and Theodore, three.

She wrote in OK! magazine: "If I wasn't working for the NHS then I would only be leaving my house if it was absolutely necessary.

"Of course I'm worried that I could potentially bring it home to the kids.

"But I'm trying to be sensible and washing my hands and changing out of my clothes straight away before having a shower.

"I'm also not going too near them where possible, but it's a challenging time."

Peter - who also has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price - also previously admitted he worries about his children.

But he is fully supportive of the great work Emily and her colleagues are doing for people across the country.

Confidentiality

He shared recently: "Here's the thing, she obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality.

"But obviously because she's now exposed to the virus quite a lot, at the moment, in the last few days, it means right now we are having to be in separate rooms.

He added: "I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified."

Thanks to the NHS

Only last week, Peter shared a public appreciation post for his wife Emily and her NHS colleagues and all those helping during the crisis on Instagram.

He captioned his post on the photo-sharing platform: "We thank our nhs staff, teachers, carers, anyone in any position that is helping with the current crisis. Thank you @nhswebsite @piersmorgan @lorrainekellysmith @itv @gmb (sic)"

