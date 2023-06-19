Peter Andre admits feeling ‘completely depressed’ over his weight in sad health confession

Peter Andre has admitted he once felt “completely depressed” over his weight after taking up “fad diets”.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 50, has opened up about his body image. He admitted he still deals with “psychological issues” after a photo of him was trolled.

Pete explained that during his thirties, he “didn’t care about training”. He said he ended up gaining three stone from eating “pizza, Chinese, anything I could get my hands on, all day, every day”.

Peter Andre weight confession

Speaking about the photo of him that was trolled, Peter told OK! Magazine: “I was alone on a beach in the Bahamas, so I took my shirt off and went in the water. The sea was really rough and when I came out I remember I was gasping. There was some paparazzi photographer in the trees and he must have caught me breathing out.

I’ve got this psychological link to something and it’s stopping me just freely walking around the beach.

“The photo got sent all around the world and it was the first time people had seen me like that since the early days. I remember the headlines – ‘Andre piles on the pack’. People who were heavier than me might have thought, ‘But he looks alright,’ but in my mind I looked like Brendan Fraser in The Whale. We never see what other people see.

“Now, I’ve got this psychological link to something and it’s stopping me just freely walking around the beach – I just won’t do it. It’s ridiculous.”

Peter Andre’s new book

I’m A Celebrity star Peter has now co-written a book called It’s Fine with nutritionist Ben Smith. The book aims to help readers “free yourself from unhealthy obsessions with dieting”. It also aims to “show how you can achieve food freedom whilst sustaining a healthy lifestyle and weight-loss goals”.

The star explained that after the time on the beach and the photos which emerged, he thought “I’ve got to do something”. He then started on “all the fad diets – low carbs, no fats”.

However, Peter said for about five years he felt “completely depressed because food was the one thing that I loved”.

Peter said when he reached his late thirties and he met wife Emily, he began eating the foods he liked while keeping fit.

He said he wouldn’t ‘deprive’ himself by ‘bingeing’. Instead, he would “treat myself every day”. The dad-of-four also said he was “making better choices”.

