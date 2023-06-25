Peter Andre showered with support after ex Katie Price’s mum launches attack on star

Peter Andre fans have united on Twitter in support of the pop star after recent allegations about him being “controlling”.

The mother of his ex Katie Price blasted the Mysterious Girl singer and dubbed him as someone who liked to be in “control” and “prioritised furthering” his career when there were together.

Fans of Peter Andre have jumped to the star’s aid after Amy’s allegations (Credit: Splash)

Katie Price’s mum’s vendetta

Katie’s mum Amy, 71, recently shared the news that she will be releasing a new book, The Last Word, about life with her famous daughter.

Speaking to The Sun, she opened up about her daughter’s relationships with stars such as Peter and singer Dane Bowers.

She said: “I think it’s fair to say from my point of view that Dane Bowers and Peter Andre were men who liked to be in control and prioritised furthering their own careers. In my view, they used their relations with Kate for their own gains and quit while they were ahead.”

Katie and Peter met while competing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2004 and wed in 2005. The couple parted ways in 2009 and divorced.

Amy hit out at Katie’s exes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans jump to Peter’s defence

Once the article broke about Peter‘s former mother-in-law’s honest opinions on him, many fans took to social media to defend the star.

One fan said: “I don’t understand the negativity toward Peter Andre. He cares about his family, does charity work and seems a kind guy.”

Another added: “Apart from being a bit of a cheese-ball, I never understood why Peter Andre gets so much [bleep] as he does.”

“It’s about time she left Peter Andre alone. It’s all about making some money and not thinking about the children he and Katie Price had together… #nasty,” a concerned social media user commented.

However, siding with Amy, someone tweeted: “I heard he already knew before he went in the jungle that he was going to pursue Katie Price. All part of a game plan. I’ve never liked Peter Andre always thought he came across too nice.”

ED! has contacted reps for Peter Andre for comment.

