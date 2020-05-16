Peter Andre treats wife Emily to steak dinner after 'in the dog house' comment

Singer and reality star Peter Andre treated his wife Emily to a romantic night in lockdown.

Pete, 47, shared on his Instagram stories the special meal for Emily, 30.

Sharing with his 1.4 million followers, he shared a video of his meal's ingredients.

Chopped vegetables, rice and two succulent steaks were on display.

Peter told the camera: "Tonight I'm going to make a steak with steamed rice and a beautiful cream and sweet chilli mushroom sauce just for me and Ems, it's going to be amazing."

Peter shared a glimpse into his romantic meal (Image credit: Instagram)

News of the fancy meal comes just days after he accidentally revealed his son Theo, three, on camera.

"It's going to be amazing"

The couple are notorious for keeping their children, Theo and Amelia, six, private.

Read more: Bill Turnbull opens up about incurable prostate cancer

But on Loose Women Theo ran in front of the camera much to Peter's dismay.

During his video link segment, Theo interrupted his dad's interview.

The adorable tot crawled on Peter's lap, who tried in vain to cover his face.

Pete said to his son: "Theo, go and build a little wall. Go and build something over there."

He added to the cameras: "He's been running in and out like crazy today."

Peter with his wife Emily pre lockdown (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Up to this point, neither Theo or Amelia's faces have ever been shown in full.

After the segment Peter took to Instagram to admit he was now "in the dog house" with wife Emily.

Read more: Katie Price plans cocktail lockdown birthday party

He wrote: "I’m sooo in the dog house. Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown.... @loosewomen @itv."

"Accidents happen"

However, many of Peter's fans were firmly on his side.

One user wrote: "Accidents happen. And the press shouldn’t be hounding you about it and making a big deal. I wish they would have just brushed over it and not made a big deal for lil Theo’s sake."

And another commented: "I felt so bad for you, you can see you trying to cover his face, the press have no right putting it everywhere."

Peter Andre on Loose Women (Image credit: ITV)

His older children with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior and Princess, also appeared during the interview.

Emily is an NHS doctor and is currently serving on the front line.

During the interview Peter described how she disinfects for half an hour each evening after returning home from work.

Only then can she reunite with Peter and the children.

What do you think of Peter's cooking skills? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.