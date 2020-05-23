Peter Andre teases that there’s 'something very exciting' coming next Wednesday

Peter Andre has given his fans a bit of a buzz by announcing on Instagram that "something very exciting" is going to be happening next week.

It's generated no end of anticipation among his followers, with the post gaining nearly 35,000 views in a matter of hours.

With many people guessing what that "very exciting" thing might be, all manner of wacky suggestions are being bandied about.

Fan fervour on Instagram

The Mysterious Girl singer, 47, wrote in his message: "Next Wednesday night....... Something very exciting...... Make sure you're home..."

He also included a caption saying: "Lots of you have been asking for this for a long time..... see you Wednesday."

Ooh I can't wait.

The announcement has been getting his fans all hot under the collar since it went live this afternoon.

One follower cooed: "Oooh how exciting. Something to look forward to with our groundhog days!!"

Read more: Peter Andre treats wife Emily to steak dinner after 'in the dog house' comment

Another added: "Ooh I can't wait. Stay safe you and your lovely family."

And a third simply said: "Looking forward to it Peter."

Peter's wife Emily is a doctor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Guesses come in thick and fast

Subsequently, some people couldn't resist speculating on what might be happening in the middle of next week.

Guesses ranged from a new album to a Peter-led Zumba class! However, one fan reckoned the surprise could be a "cook-along with Andre".

Read more: Katie Price's son Junior says she's 'getting old' in birthday message

Yesterday, Pete shared a video to Instagram in which he and his two children with ex-wife Katie Price – Junior, 14, and Princess, 12 – are seen clapping for carers.

They include Pete's wife Emily, 30, who is a doctor.

Praised by fans

The video caption reads: "Thank you NHS and all key workers. Love love :)) #nhs #clapforourcarers @officialjunior_andre."

Pete's fans think it was a lovely gesture.

One follower responded: "Fab setting a great example – you are so lovely Peter Andre."

Another added: "Well done Peter and the Andre family."

A third wrote: "Gorgeous family."

Keep your eyes peeled on Pete's Instagram page on Wednesday, folks!

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!