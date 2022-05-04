Peter Andre and ex Katie Price have supported their son Junior as he released a glimpse of his first song.

Junior, 16, is launching his music career and shared a snippet of his brand new song to his TikTok account on Tuesday.

In the video, Junior’s song is heard playing as he’s seen singing and dancing to it in a studio.

Junior wrote alongside the clip: “A little something we’ve been cooking up #newmusic #slide #juniorandre.”

The video has racked up more than 1,000 comments from Junior’s fans, including from his proud dad Peter.

Peter wrote: “Amazing son.”

Meanwhile, Junior’s mum Katie encouraged her fans to check out Junior’s song.

She wrote on her own TikTok account: “Check out @JuniorAndre’s brand new song!”

Junior also shared a photo to his Instagram account on Tuesday, showing him inside a recording studio.

He wrote: “Might have just dropped a lil something I’ve been cooking up in the studio over on TikTok…”

Peter’s wife Emily also said she was “proud” of her stepson.

Emily commented: “So proud,” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans also loved the song snippet and praised Junior in the comments.

One person said: “Yes J! Sounding epic! Love this tune! This boy gonna be big!”

Another wrote: “Just seen it @officialjunior_andre, I absolutely think you sound fantastic.”

A third added: “You are working so hard very proud of you.”

Last year, Katie gushed over Junior after he signed a record deal.

She said on Instagram at the time: “I am so excited and no words can describe how proud I am of my son @officialjunior_andre signing his very well deserved record deal.

“From a young age I knew he would be a star it wasn’t long ago me, Junior, his dad were going through his contract to make sure everything is in place and right for him.”

