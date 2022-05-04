Peter Andre, son Junior and Katie Price
News

Peter Andre and Katie Price support son Junior as he announces huge news

Junior has released a snippet of his new song!

By Rebecca Carter

Peter Andre and ex Katie Price have supported their son Junior as he released a glimpse of his first song.

Junior, 16, is launching his music career and shared a snippet of his brand new song to his TikTok account on Tuesday.

In the video, Junior’s song is heard playing as he’s seen singing and dancing to it in a studio.

@junior_andre A little something we’ve been cooking up 🎶👀 #newmusic #slide #juniorandre ♬ slide by junior andre – Junior Andre

Peter Andre son

Junior wrote alongside the clip: “A little something we’ve been cooking up #newmusic #slide #juniorandre.”

Read more: ‘Terrified’ Peter Andre reveals fears for his children after tough decision

The video has racked up more than 1,000 comments from Junior’s fans, including from his proud dad Peter.

Peter wrote: “Amazing son.”

Peter Andre with son Junior and daughter Princess on YouTube channel
Peter gushed over son Junior’s new song (Credit: YouTube/The Andres)

Meanwhile, Junior’s mum Katie encouraged her fans to check out Junior’s song.

She wrote on her own TikTok account: “Check out @JuniorAndre’s brand new song!”

Junior also shared a photo to his Instagram account on Tuesday, showing him inside a recording studio.

He wrote: “Might have just dropped a lil something I’ve been cooking up in the studio over on TikTok…”

Peter’s wife Emily also said she was “proud” of her stepson.

Katie Price and son Junior on YouTube channel
Katie supported her son Junior with his new song (Credit: YouTube/Katie Price)

Emily commented: “So proud,” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans also loved the song snippet and praised Junior in the comments.

One person said: “Yes J! Sounding epic! Love this tune! This boy gonna be big!”

Another wrote: “Just seen it @officialjunior_andre, I absolutely think you sound fantastic.”

A third added: “You are working so hard very proud of you.”

Last year, Katie gushed over Junior after he signed a record deal.

She said on Instagram at the time: “I am so excited and no words can describe how proud I am of my son @officialjunior_andre signing his very well deserved record deal.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

“From a young age I knew he would be a star it wasn’t long ago me, Junior, his dad were going through his contract to make sure everything is in place and right for him.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dawn French smiles at Glamour Awards
Dawn French wows fans with latest hair look as she glams up for night out
Paul O'Grady smiles to cameras outside ITV Studios
Paul O’Grady delights fans as he announces TV news after illness
Yasmeen Stu Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans predict Stu’s ‘dark secret’ as his criminal past is revealed
William and Kate during royal engagements
William and Kate ‘eyeing up move to cottage minutes away from Queen’
Coronation Street Kelly looking nervous and Max in hospital
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kelly makes shock plea to Imran
Richard Madeley on GMB with Keir Starmer
Richard Madeley mocked by GMB viewers for remark to Keir Starmer: ‘Get him off!’