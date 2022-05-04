Peter Andre hits back at criticism over son Junior after his glimpse of new song

Peter Andre has hit back at criticism following news of his son Junior’s new music venture.

Junior, 16, released a snippet of his brand new track as he kickstarts his music career just like this famous dad.

However, the teenager was subjected to some trolls and dad Peter was quick to address the comments.

Peter shared a photo of Junior sitting in a chair inside a recording studio.

He captioned the post: “Here it is. If you wanna hear a snippet of Junior’s brand new song SLIDE, click the link in my bio.”

The post was flooded with comments from fans gushing over Junior’s hit tune.

Peter defended son Junior against criticism (Credit: YouTube/The Andres)

However, one Instagram user accused Junior of only getting a record deal because of who his dad is.

They wrote: “His voice has been covered over and he has only got record deal because of who his dad is.”

Peter was quick to respond as he wrote: “A hater’s job is to hate so I feel it’s only fair to let you do your job if you can let me do mine.”

The person then replied: “I wasn’t being nasty I would have just liked to have heard his voice instead of it being covered over wasn’t being nasty at all.”

Peter expressed how proud he was of Junior (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Junior Andre song

Peter added: “I understand you, trust me the kids are gonna love it. And you haven’t heard anything yet. It’s all love. Always.”

Meanwhile, fans gushed over Junior’s new song and predicted it’s going to be a hit.

One commented: “I think this is a fantastic track and the vocals are on [point], well done @officialjunior_andre you are going to go far.”

Another wrote: “This sounds like an awesome tune, Peter you must be so proud of Junior he’s definitely following in your footsteps.”

A third added: “Omg you must be so proud @peterandre what a career Junior is gonna have… love this!”

Junior shared the news on his own social media accounts and his step-mum Emily was quick to share how proud she was.

On one post, Emily gushed: “So proud,” followed by a heart emoji.

