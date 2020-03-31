Peter Andre confirms son Junior in self-isolation from coronavirus

Peter Andre has confirmed that his son is suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, including a high temperature, and has gone into self-isolation.

Junior, who is 14, is following government guidelines and staying at home while keeping his distance from others.

He had a high temperature so we have to follow the guidelines and self-isolate for 14 days.

The news comes a day after Peter's wife Emily MacDonagh said she fears passing on coronavirus to her family. Emily works as a doctor.

Peter and Junior have a good relationship (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Coronavirus: 18-year-old boy becomes Britain's youngest victim a death toll reaches 281

In his New! column Peter shared the news with his fans.

He said: "Last Wednesday, Junior posted a video on his Instagram saying he was showing symptoms of coronavirus.

"He had a high temperature so we have to follow the guidelines and self-isolate for 14 days."

Life under lockdown

Peter has shared details of his home life as Britain goes under strict lockdown measures on his own Instagram page.

They included a picture of a delicious-looking curry which he had made for the family, along with details of his homeschooling, and exercise activities with his children.

On the frontline

Peter has praised wife Emily, 30, for her hard work at the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

The couple have revealed they are sleeping in separate beds while the pandemic goes on, to try and protect their children.

In her OK! column, Emily wrote: "Of course I'm worried that I could potentially bring it home to the kids.

"But I'm trying to be sensible and washing my hands and changing out of my clothes straight away before having a shower.

"I'm also not going too near them where possible, but it's a challenging time."

Read more: Coronavirus: Energy firms warn Brits in lockdown could face blackouts

Junior and Princess are children Peter has with ex Katie Price, while he also has two children, Theodore and Amelia, with Emily (Credit: Splash News)

Peter has been on Good Morning Britain to share his experience of taking over the lion's share of childcare while Emily is at work.

He said he was "worried for her safety" - and admitted he has struggled with some of the tasks.

"I'm used to having the kids around, but I'm not used to the homework side of it," he told Lorraine Kelly.

"The kids are starting to realise that I'm not as smart as I thought I was!'

Peter shared a video of the chaos at home on his Instagram yesterday. "Why is the Ready Brek on the floor?" he wrote on the hilarious video.

View this post on Instagram Monday’s..:.............. A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Mar 30, 2020 at 2:31am PDT

Get well soon, Junior - and we hope the rest of your family stays safe, Pete.

What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.