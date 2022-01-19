Peter Andre shares the ‘greatest’ family news but fears it may be ‘too good to be true’

Peter Andre has shared his excitement over potentially reuniting with his family in Australia.

The 48-year-old singer hasn’t seen his mum, dad, or sister who live Down Under due to the pandemic.

But following recent changes in Australia, Peter may be reunited with his loved ones within the next month.

Peter Andre will finally be reunited with his family after two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre shares family news

In a post on Instagram today (January 19), Peter shared his excitement over the possibility of travelling to Australia.

It comes after politician, Annastacia Palaszczuk, announced plans to scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated international travellers entering Queensland.

This will be the greatest news I could ask for

Clearly delighted by the change, Peter posted a screenshot of a news article to his profile.

The star captioned the post: “If this is true (I don’t want to get too excited) this will be the greatest news I could ask for.

“Hopefully get to see my mum, dad and sister within the next month.”

He continued: “Somehow seems to good to be true but I’ll investigate.”

Fans rushed to share their messages of support in the comments.

One wrote: “Praying it’s true!”

A second declared: “It’s true! Looking forward to seeing you in this side of the globe.”

A third shared: “I really hope you get to see your family soon. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be so far away from them.”

In addition, a fourth confirmed: “It’s true, I’m from Australia!”

A fifth posted: “I really hope you get to go, two years must feel like a lifetime. Sending lots of love.”

Peter has spent years away from his parents in Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter, who shares a close bond with his Aussie family, previously spoke about not seeing his elderly parents.

Last year, he told the Mail Online: “I speak to my dad pretty much every day. The only saving grace is that my sister is there.

“I know that everyone is in the same position and when you know that… I am not singled out.”

Peter and wife Emily to welcome more children?

Meanwhile, it comes after wife Emily recently opened up on the possibility of welcoming another child with Peter.

The married couple already share eight-year-old daughter Amelia and five-year-old son Theo.

Speaking about their baby plans on Loose Women, Emily said: “I get tempted all the time and then my sensible brain kicks in and says, no you’ve got things sorted out now.

“Theo has started school and we’ve got a lovely thing going on. I think I like things how they are but you never know, I might get tempted.”

