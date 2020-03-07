Peter Andre gives fans a rare peek at home life with youngest kids in cute dancing video

If there's one thing that's going to get people cooing, it's showing videos of kids doing cute things.

Just ask Peter Andre – the Mysterious Girl singer, 47, shared a clip of two of his children earlier today doing a funny dance in the family kitchen.

And his Instagram followers absolutely loved it, filling the star's comments section with messages of appreciation.

Peter uploaded the clip to the social media site first thing today, captioning it: "Standard Sat morning @dollyparton."

The footage, which only lasts a few seconds, shows Peter's two kids, Amelia, six, and Theo, three, strutting their stuff to the Dolly Parton classic '9 to 5'.

And a sizeable contingent of Peter's 1.3 million followers loved what they saw.

One wrote: "Don't you just love kids' energy!"

Read more: Peter Andre admits he and wife Emily might move to Australia

Another said of Theo: "I love his little tippy-toe dancing."

And a third added: "So cute, they're growing up fast, great dance moves."

Pete parents Amelia and Theo with his wife Emily MacDonagh. He also has two children with former wife Katie Price.

And it seemed Peter and Emily are very much loved up as they posed for a romantic selfie yesterday.

The picture, which Pete uploaded to his Instagram account, shows Emily, 30, with her arms wrapped around Pete's shoulders as both of them smile at the camera.

Emily and Pete have two kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the caption, the singer wrote a short but humorous message: "Love you. Emily not me."

Once again, Pete's followers seemed to enjoy the post, and were soon showering the couple with their love and support.

Read more: Peter Andre denies claims fans were 'ordered not to touch him' amid coronavirus fears

In one comment, a fan gushed: "You two are so adorable. It's sooo good to see a couple so truly happy and in love. If I ever meet someone and I'm half as happy as you two are, I'll be over the moon #couplegoals."

Another wrote: "She is beautiful and so special. You can tell how much she appreciates you and adores you, always talking lovingly about you in her OK! magazine column."

Pete and Emily tied the knot in 2015 at the stunning Mamhead House in Devon.

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!