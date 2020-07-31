Peter Andre shares cute photo of son Theo on family holiday

Peter Andre has shared a cute photo of his son Theo as they enjoyed a family holiday.

The singer took a trip to Cornwall with his wife Emily MacDonagh and their kids, Amelia and Theo.

Peter shared a snap of Theo on Thursday showing the little boy wearing a wet suit.

The photo shows Theo waiting for a drink at a stall at Crantock Beach.

What did Peter Andre say?

Peter captioned the picture: "My little surfer."

Fans gushed over the adorable image with one person joking: "Oh how cute, is he ordering a coffee?"

Another wrote: "Cornwall is the best place in world to be and to live enjoy your stay."

A third said: "Awww how cute is this photo."

Meanwhile, Peter shared a snap of himself holding a crab.

The star wrote: "I’m not quite sure how to caption this. Go on, let’s have it."

Earlier this month, Peter and wife Emily celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The star shared a string of videos from their luxury wedding in 2015.

Peter Andre pays tribute to his wife

Peter wrote on one post: "You’re funny, kind, intelligent and stunning. Happy 5th wedding Anniversary Emily."

Peter Andre and Emily celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote alongside another video: "When a man loves a woman. #10yearsfriendship5yearsmarriage."

The couple welcomed their daughter Amelia in 2014 and Theo in 2016.

Peter is also a dad to his children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Earlier this month, Peter revealed his doctor wife Emily had been working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Praising her efforts, Peter also revealed that she secretly battled the virus herself.

Peter revealed that she secretly battled coronavirus herself (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "Emily became ill when the cases were soaring. Nobody knew the symptoms, not all doctors wore masks and Emily was very exposed."

He added that although she has tested positive for antibodies, this doesn't guarantee that she is now immune to COVID-19.

"Just because she’s had it doesn’t mean she’s immune. Is she even more likely to get it again?"

