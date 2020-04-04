Peter Andre says kids are 'terrorising the house' as son Theo swears

TV's Peter Andre says his children are "terrorising the house" with their bad behaviour while his doctor wife Emily MacDonagh is working on the frontline in the NHS.

Pete, 47, has been left aghast while son Theo swears, daughter Princess twerks to rude songs, and all the children climb over his furniture.

He has been sharing scenes of the domestic chaos on his Instagram.

Pete's wife Emily is a doctor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Out of self-isolation

Pete shared a video of his son Junior, 14, who he had earlier revealed was suffering from coronavirus symptoms and had gone into self-isolation.

Out of isolation and back to being a teenager.

That has now ended - leaving him free to join the rest of Pete's offspring in their daily antics.

"Out of isolation and back to being a teenager..." Pete wrote in the caption.

In his Instagram stories, Pete shared footage of them climbing over furniture while he attempted to record some music.

He called for them to do some homework, but Pete's children simply hung upside down on the furniture in response.

In posts which many will relate to, Pete has shared the struggles of attempting to master childcare and work from home 24/7 (Credit: WENN.com/Cover Images)

Another clip saw the star's youngest Theo swear at him by flipping the middle finger, with Peter sarcastically captioning the clip "nice" and "real class".

Yet another showed Princess twerking to the song Bubble Butt.

Shared moments

Pete has shared with fans how he and his family are coping with the lockdown.

He has posted videos showing how the kids sent the contents of their breakfast bowls all over the floor.

However, he also found time to film a video of himself flipping what appeared to be a perfect pancake.

Despite showing off his considerable domestic skills, Pete told Lorraine Kelly he has been struggling with full-time parenting duties while Emily is at work.

"I'm used to having the kids around, but I'm not used to the homework side of it," he said.

"The kids are starting to realise that I'm not as smart as I thought I was!"

We think you're doing great, Pete.

