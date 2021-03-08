Peter Andre and his wife Emily don’t think they’ll be having any more children after the “madness” of lockdown.

The Mysterious Girl singer and his wife already have two kids, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four. And before the coronavirus lockdown, they were thinking of potentially having more.

Pete also has two teenage children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with his ex Katie Price.

What did Peter Andre say about having more children with wife Emily?

However, Pete has now said that things got hectic at home during the lockdown – so much so that it’s crushed their desire to have more.

In a chat with The Sun, Peter joked that home schooling was a passion killer, calling it “the new garlic”.

He told the newspaper: “If you could see the madness in this house the last thing you’d want to think about is having more children.

“We spoke about it during the first lockdown. We thought, ‘Ah, this is great, we’re all together’.”

Pete calls more kids ‘crazy idea’

Speaking further, Pete said that although Emily – who is a doctor – was hard at work back then, for him it still felt like a “a summer holiday at home”.

However Peter explained that now, they think it would be a “crazy idea” to have more.

The last thing you’d want to think about is having more children.

He continued: “By the third lockdown we were like, ‘Right, OK, maybe this is a really crazy idea’.”

Pete and Emily tied the knot in 2015.

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2018, Emily said that she hadn’t completely ruled out adding to her family.

Host Lorraine Kelly asked if she would and she told the presenter: “Maybe!”

Lorraine joked that Peter would like to have a whole football team’s worth of kids.

Emily laughed, agreeing: “He would! But he changes his mind! I remember him saying, ‘No, no, no, no more children’ and I think now Theo is sleeping a little bit more, he’s saying, ‘Oh, maybe we will…'”

However, she added that she was “very much focused” on her career and “getting back to that”.

