Peter Andre has revealed his home was once broken into three times in one night.

The 48-year-old singer recently opened up on the terrifying ordeal, which happened in his native Australia.

It comes shortly after Declan Donnelly’s home was “targeted by professional thieves” as his family slept.

Peter has revealed his home was once broken into (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Peter Andre say?

Peter, who now lives in Surrey with his wife Emily and their kids, has experienced something similar.

He wrote in his New! magazine column: “Our home was broken into three times in one night by the same people while we were asleep.

“They took jewellery and it was horrifying. You want to feel safe in your own home.

You want to feel safe in your own home

“Knowing someone has been in it, with an intent to take your things, and the fear of them possibly wanting to do worse, is horrible.”

Meanwhile, Peter’s admission comes shortly after Dec’s family home was targeted last week.

The Geordie star, his wife Ali and their daughter Isla were asleep upstairs when the criminals tried to enter the £5million property.

Dec and Ali were targeted by thieves (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Peter been up to?

Furthermore, Peter recently opened up on the possibility of welcoming more children.

The Mysterious Girl singer and his wife already have two kids, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four.

Meanwhile, Pete also has two teenage children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with his ex Katie Price.

Read more: Katie Price and Peter Andre’s daughter Princess rules out cosmetic surgery

In a chat with The Sun, he explained the family were thinking of potentially having more.

However, lockdown has appeared to crush their desire.

Peter shared: “If you could see the madness in this house the last thing you’d want to think about is having more children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

“We spoke about it during the first lockdown. We thought, ‘Ah, this is great, we’re all together’.”

In addition, he added: “By the third lockdown we were like, ‘Right, OK, maybe this is a really crazy idea’.”

Baby talk aside, Peter recently celebrated his 48th birthday.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes defended by Peter Andre after he ‘fat shames’ Ruth Langsford

The dad-of-four marked the occasion by sharing a topless video of himself on Instagram.

Alongside the sizzling footage, he penned: “Yeah I’ve got my shirt off! I thought you know what, I’ve been training hard.

“Two years until I’m 50 so I thought I should make the most of it! 48, and feeling great.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.