Peter Andre has opened up about the time he was subject to a “terrifying” knife attack when he was growing up in Australia.

The 48-year-old singer described the incident as “horrifying” and said it left him “terrified”.

Peter opened up about the incident in a new interview (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre’s knife attack

The Australian singer spoke to The Guardian about growing up in Australia, and how he was bullied for his heritage.

Peter, who was born in London, is of Cypriot descent. He moved to Australia when he was six years old.

Peter said that during childhood in Australia, he was both rejected and accepted for his appearance.

Read more: Peter Andre’s wife Emily reveals naked birthday plans for husband

He said that as a child, he felt isolated because he was Greek. He also revealed that both children and his teachers made disparaging comments about his heritage.

“I took a lot of beatings for looking different; some were with fists and some were with stones,” he said.

Peter spoke about the knife attack in the interview (Credit: BBC)

What did Peter Andre say next?

Peter then went on to reveal that he had a knife pulled on him when he was younger in Australia.

“The knife that was pulled on me never went all the way in, but it certainly scared me enough to know that things could be over very quickly,” he said, appearing to question his mortality.

He then went on to reveal that he used to get abused in the streets when he became famous too.

Peter also opened up more about his experiences of being bullied for being half-Greek in a video with Anti Bullying Pro in 2019.

In the interview, he revealed that as soon as he moved to Australia, he was abused.

“I was an outcast like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “I mean, I couldn’t have stuck out more.”

He also revealed that he was racially abused “instantly” when he moved into his new neighbourhood in Australia.

“It happened instantly. Instantly! In our neighbourhood where we moved into, you’d walk down the street and they’d go ‘get outta here you [bleep]!’

“That’s how it was,” he said. He also said that some of the experiences he had at the time left him “petrified”.

Peter has been a big supporter of anti-bullying campaigns (Credit: ouTube)

What else has he said about being bullied?

Peter also opened up more about his experiences of being bullied for being half-Greek in an interview with Lorraine Kelly back in September 2020.

“It scarred me for life,” he said. “It’s scarred me to the point that even now, my hair is naturally curly but I won’t have it curly, I always straighten it.”

He said that the reason for this is because he remembers what kids in school used to say about his curly hair.

Read more: Peter Andre upsets Dec Donnelly fans with cheeky dig about his height on The Wheel

“That’s the long-term effect of bullying and it’s really tough.”

He did reveal, however, that some of the people who used to bully him have since reached out to him and apologised.

“Years later, a lot of those people have apologised and they’re not like that now at all.”

However, it has still had a profound impact on the now 48-year-old’s life, hence why he is now such a staunch supporter of anti-bullying movements.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.