Peter Andre is devastated as he is unable to see his poorly mother in Australia due to coronavirus restrictions.

The 47-year-old singer revealed he even contacted the Australian embassy in order to see his parents, who are both in their mid-eighties.

However, strict travel bans on international flights means Peter will have to wait to be reunited with his mum and dad.

Peter Andre is unable to see his poorly mum in Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Peter Andre say?

Opening up in his New! Magazine column, Peter said: “My number one priority this year is to go and see my mum and dad in Australia.

“I miss them too much.

“I’m anxiously awaiting the borders opening as it’s been upsetting not seeing them, especially as my mum isn’t very well.”

He added: “I actually contacted the Australian Embassy because there are special circumstances whereby family members can fly over, but sadly I don’t fit the criteria.”

Peter revealed he contacted the Australian embassy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last month, it was announced the Australian government has extended its ban on international travel.

Meanwhile, residents are only allowed to leave the country for specific reasons.

Peter opens up on missing his parents

The doting dad shares a close bond with his beloved parents, Savvas and Thea.

Last year, Peter took to social media to share their amazing milestone – 65 years married.

Alongside a snap on Instagram, he wrote: “HAPPY 65th wedding anniversary mum and dad.

“You are the greatest. What a milestone. I aspire to be like you both.

“Love you and so grateful to still have you both in our lives. Na Zisete (long live in Greek) #family #65yearsofmarriage #mumanddad.”

During lockdown, Peter previously spoke about missing his parents.

Peter lives in the UK with his doctor wife Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told the Mail Online: “I speak to my dad pretty much every day. The only saving grace is that my sister is there.

“I know that everyone is in the same position and when you know that… I am not singled out.”

Back at home, Pete’s doctor wife Emily has continued to work on the frontline.

Gushing over his wife, he previously said: “Every NHS worker, not just Emily, every carer, teacher, in fact every single key worker deserves so much praise.”

