Peter Andre reveals doctor wife Emily MacDonagh's secret coronavirus battle

Dr Emily MacDonagh battled coronavirus for two weeks in March, her husband Peter Andre has revealed.

Emily, 30, self-isolated at home after suffering symptoms - and has discovered she now has the killer bug’s antibodies.

Singer Peter, with whom she shares parenting of four kids, told The Sun it was the "worst time" for their family.

He also said they kept her illness a secret - including their children - because Emily didn’t want to worry anyone.

Peter told the tabloid: "It was a really scary time. Emily became ill when the cases were soaring, nobody knew the symptoms, not all doctors were wearing masks and Emily was very exposed to it."

However, Emily apparently believed she had come down with the illness herself because the symptoms were so unique.

It was a really scary time.

Not only did she lose all sense of her taste and smell, Emily also suffered with a headache, sore throat and aches in her limbs.

Pete also revealed that despite the worry, he wanted to shield his kids from what was wrong because he didn’t want them to catch it.

However, 15-year-old Junior also went on to display symptoms and also self-isolated in his bedroom for a fortnight.

Stress

Peter continued: "I was stressing my head off at that point and I had all the kids here, I was cooking and cleaning and doing everything for everyone . That was my role, we have to step up at times like this."

He was also concerned about how he would be able to look after his family if he was struck down.

And although Peter feels his fitness levels could help protect him, he admitted both he and Emily are very concerned about her catching it at work again.

"My biggest fear is Emily being really sick and passing it onto the kids," he admitted.

In late March Peter appeared on Good Morning Britain and revealed the couple were sleeping in different rooms.

He also hailed Emily and her fellow NHS workers on the frontline as "absolute heroes". However, it seems Emily was watching the interview from her sick bed at the time.

