Peter Andre reunites with Junior and Princess after eventful Turkey holiday

Peter Andre has finally reunited with his children Junior and Princess following their eventful holiday to Turkey.

The 47-year-old singer has been separated from his kids after they jetted off on a family holiday with mum Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods.

Taking to Instagram today (August 5), Peter revealed he was back with his kids as they enjoyed a day out together.

Peter Andre is back with his children Junior and Princess following their holiday (Credit: Instagram Story/peterandre)

Peter Andre's family day out

He firstly shared a cute selfie of himself next to Princess on a train.

The dad and daughter were masked up, with Pete also sporting a pair of dark sunglasses and a baseball hat.

Meanwhile, Junior sat opposite in a grey tracksuit and a blue protective mask.

The Aussie star is yet to update fans on where the trio are heading for the day.

Junior and Princess recently returned from holiday with mum Katie Price (Credit: Instagram Story/peterandre)

Katie Price's holiday with Junior and Princess

It's certainly been an eventful few days for Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

The siblings recently returned from holiday with mum Katie, who managed to break both her feet in a bizarre accident.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital after jumping off a wall at a theme park - leaving her unable to walk for three to six months.

Addressing fans on Instagram, Katie said: "Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet.

Peter has been separated from his kids in recent days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months."

Katie also hit the headlines after claiming she was engaged to boyfriend Carl during the holiday.

Peter Andre's coastal staycation

Meanwhile, Peter took a trip to Cornwall with his wife Emily MacDonagh and their kids, Amelia and Theo.

The dad-of-four documented the getaway on social media by sharing a snap of little Theo wearing a wet suit.

Peter and Emily enjoyed a coastal break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter and Emily also treated the youngsters to surfing, bike rides and a spot of crabbing on Crantock beach.

Writing in his new! magazine column, Pete said: "We've been to the seaside with the kids and I was shocked to find there are sandy beaches down here.

"I thought there were only pebble beaches in the UK, which is crazy as I've lived here half my life."

The staycation comes weeks after the star and his 30-year-old wife celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

