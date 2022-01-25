Peter Andre has revealed his pride at daughter Princess ‘taking initiative’ and earning her own pocket money.

Princess, 14, has apparently been searching out opportunities to make some cash around her studies at school.

And according to her gushing dad, 48, Princess has a couple of ideas how to bring in some income.

Princess Andre, 14, has impressed her dad Peter (Credit: The Andres YouTube)

What has Peter Andre said about Princess?

Pete, who shares Princess with ex Katie Price, told fans about his eldest daughter’s first paid jobs in New! magazine.

The Mysterious Girl singer noted how Princess was keen to boost her pennies after COVID isolation.

Read more: Peter Andre shares the ‘greatest’ family news but fears it may be ‘too good to be true’

He declared: “She recently said she wants to start babysitting and doing other jobs to earn pocket money, which is very sweet.”

And Pete also pondered whether Princess might get a chance to build up her experience with her younger siblings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@officialprincess_andre)

Pete’s thoughts

As well as Princess’ brother Junior, 16, Pete is also dad to Amelia, eight, and four-year-old Theo with wife Emily.

Pete reckons it might be best at this early stage for Princess to practice by looking after Amelia and Theo.

I’m really proud of her for taking initiative.

However, while he is keen for Princess to follow her plans, Pete also believes she may need some supervision for now.

He added: “It may be a bit early but I think she’s going to start by watching Millie and Theo. We can only really do that if Junior is also around and there’s another adult in the house.”

Pete also remembered his own first job when he was 13 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pete’s pride

TV personality Pete also revealed Princess is looking beyond the family home for work possibilities.

And that ambition is what seems to have particularly pleased her dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Pete added: “She’s also asked about walking the neighbours’ dogs. I’m really proud of her for taking initiative.”

He also recalled his own first Saturday job stacking supermarket shelves as a teenager – and why it benefits development.

Read more: Peter Andre and wife Emily pose for loved-up photo after Katie Price’s attack

Pete hailed the chance to learn more about responsibility, timekeeping and managing money.

Good luck Princess!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.