Peter Andre has lavished praise on his beautiful wife Emily MacDonagh on her 31st birthday.

Taking to social media, Peter, 47, gushed over how much his wife means to him.

The dad-of-four shared a lovely family picture of their blended family.

And he used it to point out how many roles Emily has taken on in life.

He wrote how she is a wife, mother, stepmother and an NHS doctor.

What did Peter Andre say about Emily?

Peter Andre married his wife Emily MacDonagh in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the photo they are posing with their children Theo, three, and Amelia, six.

And also Pete’s two children from his marriage to Katie Price – Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

The snap shows them outside their front door banging pans during the clap for carers period earlier this year.

Donning NHS themed t-shirts, the family look happy and very much united.

Addressing his some 1.5 million Instagram followers, Peter wrote:

When did Emily and Peter start dating?

At just 31-years-old Emily is serving as a frontline NHS doctor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“This photo says so much about you Emily. Happy 31st birthday to an incredibly talented, multitasking, loving mother, wife, step mother and one hell of a doctor love love.”

Fans rushed to congratulate Emily on her birthday and also praise what a wonderful woman she is.

One user commented: “Emily is a very special lady in so many way happy birthday.”

A second user wrote: “Happy birthday Emily, lovely person, Peter is very lucky.”

And a third posted: “Happy Birthday Emily you do a fantastic job.”

Over on his Instagram stories, he shared a snap from her birthday breakfast.

A plate of pastries and avocado is shown. Peter wrote: “Well it is Ems birthday.”

Peter and Emily met in 2010 and they married in 2015.

Pete has gushed over how much he loves Emily many a time over the years.

In recent months he hailed Emily’s courageous efforts as a frontline doctor during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also shared on Good Morning Britain that Emily tested for positive for the virus, and had to quarantine for 10 days.

He said: “It was a really scary time. Emily became ill when the cases were soaring, nobody knew the symptoms, not all doctors were wearing masks and Emily was very exposed to it.

“Emily said she thought she could have it as her symptoms were so unique.

“She lost all taste – now we know that’s one of the key symptoms – but they didn’t know that when Emily felt sick.

“She couldn’t taste or smell anything, imagine you’ve got a really bad flu, and she had aches and the sore throat.

“It was a really worrying time because obviously the kids were asking ‘where’s mummy,’ but I couldn’t tell them – I was too petrified of them getting it.”

