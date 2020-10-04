Peter Andre mocked over bulge photo as he competes with Mark Wright

Peter Andre was mocked by fans after showing off his bulge in an Instagram photo.

The singer copied Mark Wright by stripping to his underwear for a topless snap.

Former TOWIE star Mark had shared an image of himself to his Instagram as he sipped on a cuppa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF5MLlHhSqB/

Peter Andre shows off bulge and gets mocked by fans

Peter’s picture showed him in a pair of boxers as he showed off his ripped bod.

Sharing side-by-side shots, the star wrote: “With all this talk circulating I guess I better ask who wore it best?

Read more: Peter Andre’s wife Emily rejects son’s cuddles as she returns from NHS frontline

“The tan of course. @wrighty_ or me.”

Mark commented: “Always you PA.”

Meanwhile, fans poked fun at Peter, with some asking him if he had stuffed socks down his pants.

Peter Andre fans accused him of shoving socks down his pants (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

One person said: “How many socks Pete?” to which Peter replied: “Not this time luv.” [Sic]

Another commented: “Is that a scoop of gelato down there or are you just pleased to see us?”

So that’s where all the socks have been going.

A third wrote: “When can I have my socks back lol.”

One added: “So that’s where all the socks have been going.”

Peter was copying Mark Wright (Credit: Zed Jameson / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Peter recently divided fans as he showed off a tattoo on his neck.

The singer posted a selfie which showed him sporting a huge inking on the side of his neck.

Fans speculated over whether the tattoo was real as one person wrote: “Don’t like neck tattoos, blooming awful.”

Another said: “What’s on your neck.”

However, Peter explained it was for a film role during an appearance on Loose Women earlier this week.

Peter Andre addressed his fake tattoo on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Peter said on the daytime show: “This is not mine and the beard is even been a bit fuller because I can’t grow it properly.

“I’m on set for a film so I was there this morning and I’ve come here and then I’m going back to do it this afternoon.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes calls Peter Andre and wife Emily’s relationship ‘weird’ because they don’t row

“It’s semi [permanent]. I had scars, you saw me,” gesturing to host Eamonn Holmes.

Peter admitted: “I like the tattoo!” to which his wife Emily joked: “You think it makes you look cool!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.