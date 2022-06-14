Peter Andre has revealed that he admires Brenda Edwards‘ bravery for admitting her son Jamal died after taking recreational drugs.

After Jamal died in February, Brenda recently released a heartbreaking statement about the cause of his death.

This inspired Peter to reflect on the “‘terribly sad situation” and talk about about recreational drugs with his kids, Junior and Princess.

Peter Andre admitted Brenda’s son’s death is ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre thanks Brenda for her ‘bravery’

Last week Loose Women panelist Brenda Edwards confirmed that her son, Jamal Edwards, died from cardiac arrhythmia after taking recreational drugs.

Pete opened up about how he was impressed by Brenda’s bravery and confessed that it’s “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Writing in his new column with OK!, he said Brenda was “so brave” to reveal the true cause of Jamal’s death.

Peter continued to reflect on the “devastating consequences” of “one bad decision”.

And reiterated Brenda’s hopes it would encourage others to “think differently”.

He added: “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare and I commend her for not hiding this news away.”

Brenda’s statement about the cause of her son’s death prompted Peter to have a conversation about drugs with his children (Credit: ITV)

Peter talked about drugs with his children

Peter also confessed that Brenda’s statement prompted him to have a “really productive” conversation with his eldest children about drugs.

He said: “I’m so sorry that Brenda and her family are going through this. But I also want to thank her because thanks to her I was able to have a really productive conversation with my kids about this incident and especially about recreational drugs.”

Peter continued to say that he has met Jamal and his daughter Princess approached her dad to ask what recreational drugs were.

“I explained to both her and Junior how something you think you’re doing for fun can have really huge consequences. You don’t know how your body will react to these substances,” he said.

Pete also admitted that he held back from giving Brenda “a big hug” when he saw her on Loose Women recently.

He said he didn’t want to “bring anything up that will upset her”.

Pete also sent his love to Brenda in the wake of the “terribly sad situation”.

