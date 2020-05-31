Peter Andre is sending his kids back to school under wife Emily's orders

TV's Peter Andre is sending his kids back to school when they reopen, but only because wife Emily insists.

The former pop star has admitted he has differing views from his doctor wife as he prepares to send his children back, as lockdown moves to the next stage of relaxed measures.

Read more: Huw Edwards delights Twitter fans with secret to looking younger than beginning of his career

Peter Andre has admitted he isn't happy about sending his kids back to school. (Credit: Robin Pope/Cover Images)

In an interview with The Sun, he said: "We very rarely have opposite views - but I don't think they should go back tomorrow and Emily thinks they should.

"The only reason I’m going with what Emily says is because she's a doctor."

He then admitted: "If it was up to me I'd say no."

Homeschooling has been tricky

The doting father has two children with wife Emily (Amelia and Theo) and two children with ex-wife Katie Price (Junior and Princess). The Mysterious Girl star has admitted that homeschooling and entertaining the kids at home has proved a challenge.

Sharing a snippet of his online show Life with The Andres, Peter can be seen telling the camera how he struggled to teach maths to six-year-old Amelia. The clip shared on Twitter shows Peter saying: "I'm not even gonna lie, she's six, I have struggled."

View this post on Instagram Love you 😍 Emily not me 😂 A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Mar 5, 2020 at 9:27am PST

He can be seen stressing to wife Emily: "You can't tell me I've done all of it wrong because I've written so many things down. So look through her book please, I would be devastated..."

The clip shows the parents debating over whether Peter has managed to teach the Year 1 maths correctly, with Emily trying to reassure her husband that it's not all wrong.

Returning to school

Schools are set to re-open with children in Reception and Years 1 and 6.

The re-opening has been met with concerns by teaching bodies and parents alike over concerns on safety. Some schools across the UK have refused to open until the pandemic has calmed down further.

What are your thoughts on sending kids back to school? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!