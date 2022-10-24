Peter Andre supported by fans as he shares ‘scary’ family news

Peter Andre has revealed some news on Instagram after his home was struck by lightning overnight.

The TV star revealed that the incident occurred on Sunday during a thunderstorm that rocked parts of the country.

He took to Instagram to share the scary news and told fans that he and his daughter, Princess , were thankfully OK.

“Our house just got struck by lightning,” Peter wrote on Instagram. “The loudest thing I’ve ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad.”

He added: “Thank god Princess is OK. Although [I] don’t know what was louder, her scream or the roof.”

Later on, the singer also shared a video of the aftermath of the terrifying incident.

Peter Andre’s home was struck by the storm on Sunday evening (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter Andre shares ‘scary’ news on Instagram

In the clip, Peter showed his followers the aftermath of the storm, which showed a crack along his chimney and brick debris on the ground.

“Alright, the house has been struck by lightning. Flipping heck. Holy heck,” said the star.

His wife Emily then responded: “I’m just so glad you are all ok. Typical the one week I am away this happens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Fans rushed to also share their concern, with one saying: “Gosh!! Glad to hear you’re both ok bro!”

Another added: “Noooo!!! How scary for you all… I can’t believe how loud the thunder was. I was only saying the other day we don’t get thunder and lightning like we used to get when we were young in the 70s & 80s and then we get it. I hope you will be able to get it fixed soon.”

“Thank god you’re both ok! So scary! Bless you! So sorry to hear this has happened to you,” commented a third.

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough few months for Peter.

Peter Andre shared the news on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter on his mum’s health

The TV star has had to watch from afar as his mum’s health continues to worsen.

His mum lives in Australia.

“I was with her a few months ago. We’ve just got to be with her as much as possible,” he said in a previous new! Magazine column.

“It’s just age. She’s got all sorts of things going on now. The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum’s health is really declining, which makes me sad.”

Peter also previously admitted his mum has been “struggling” in recent months.

“Dad’s going to be 90 next year and mum’s 86. Mum’s struggling at the moment, though,” he said.

“She’s not doing great. She’s suffering a bit and declining. I was with her a few months ago. We’ve just got to be with her as much as possible. It’s just age. She’s got all sorts of things going on now.”

Read more: Peter Andre makes emotional confession to wife Emily as they mark big milestone

Meanwhile, did the storm that hit Peter’s home also impact you? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.