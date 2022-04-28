Peter Andre was a tad confused when an online biography gave him a mysterious new name.

The Aussie singer, 49, was born Peter Andrea, but according to the fact file he has another alias.

Peter was baffled by his ‘real name’ (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Cover Images)

Peter Andre ‘real name’

The father-of-four, 49, posted a screenshot of the biography which revealed the star’s statistics.

It states Peter was born in Harrow in 1973 – both perfectly correct.

But it was ‘real name’ that caused a commotion.

The biography states the Mysterious Girl singer is also known as Peter Mirigliani.

Circling the mistake with a big blue ring, Pete mused: “Erm…am I?”

Pete was a tad confused by the fact file (Credit: Instagram)

In 1979, when Pete was six, he relocated to Australia with his family.

The star’s parents still live Down Under, but sadly Pete’s mum’s health is declining.

Read more: Peter Andre shares cryptic news about son Junior as fans excited

He recently spent time in Australia with his parents and other relatives for the first time since the pandemic began.

But having returned from Oz, Peter admits he is considering spending more time in the country to be with his mum.

“I’ve made no secret that Mum is not very well at the moment,” he told Christine Lampard on Lorraine.

“I finally got to go and see her.”

Pete recently shared a pic of his parents in which his mum could be seen using a walking frame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter is married to wife Emily, who he shares kids Amelia and Theo with.

He is also proud dad to Junior and Princess from his relationship with Katie Price.

The singer recently spoke about the struggles of parenthood as he backed a campaign for online safety.

Pete adores his kids Junior and Princess (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre children

Writing in his column for OK!, Pete said: “Lots of people have asked me, ‘Why do you let your children on social media?’

“But as a parent, it’s impossible to stop your children doing everything, so we need to have protective measures in place for when they are online so they are safe.”

Read more: MAFS Australia star Olivia claims she can’t leave home alone after ‘awful’ public encounters

Nadine Dorries’ Online Safety Bill seeks to protect children from harmful images such as pornography.

It also requires social media platforms, search engines and other apps and websites allowing people to post content to improve the way they protect their users.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.