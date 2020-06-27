Peter Andre reveals his incredible surprise for Princess ahead of 13th birthday

Proud dad Peter Andre has given fans a sneak peek at his birthday surprise for daughter Princess.

Princess turns 13 on Monday (June 29) and Pete has pulled out all the stops to celebrate.

Ahead of her big day, the Australian pop star, 47, has transformed one room of his house into a girlie paradise.

Posting a video on Instagram, Pete zooms in on a giant fluffy rug and pink and sequin cushions.

As the clip pans up, the dad-of-four reveals two gorgeous pink teepees, balloons and piles of chocolate and sweets.

There are also two silk dressing gowns hanging on the fireplace and two sleepover goodie bags.

Wait till she sees this :))) love love

Stuffed inside are beauty products, toenail dividers, nail polish and face packs.

On the table, a light-up sign reads: "Happy 13th Birthday Princess."

Captioning the video, Peter told his 1.5 million Instagram followers: "Wait till she sees this :))) love love."

One fan replied: "Amazing !! Do let us know her reaction. Happy birthday, Princess."

Another added: "This is beautiful Peter, happy birthday Princess for Monday, a beautiful young lady."

A third wrote: "Wow looks amazing! Princess will love it!"

Teenage 'stress'

Princess is Peter's daughter with his first wife, former glamour model Katie Price.

They are also parents to son Junior, who turned 15 earlier this month.

Ahead of his little girl becoming a teenager, Peter recently admitted he is 'stressing' about it.

He told his Instagram followers: "About to have my first ever teenage daughter. Stress... nah, she'll be fine, right? A nun, right?"

Alongside the post, he shared a video of himself and Princess discussing her milestone birthday.

Chatting to his daughter, he asked: "How are you going to be 13?"

"You're the first daughter I've ever had that's going to be a teenager. I'm stressing, do I need to get over it?"

Laughing, Princess replied: "Yep!" Peter shot back: "What do you mean, 'Yep'?!"

Princess told her father: "Because it is what it is."

Meanwhile, Katie has also revealed her present to Princess - a new puppy dog.

Katie shared footage of the moment she took her daughter to choose her new pet on her YouTube channel.

What do you think of Peter's surprise for Princess? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.