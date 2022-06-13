Peter Andre has hit back after he was accused of giving son Junior Andre a ‘dangerous’ gift for his birthday.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, has clearly delighted Junior with a car for his 17th birthday.

Junior has already posted about his gratitude for his gift on social media, describing the motor as ‘the car of his dreams’.

But among all the appreciative comments from wowed supporters, Peter responded firmly to criticism that claimed the present is “dangerous”.

Peter Andre on his gift for Junior

Junior shared snaps of his new whip on Instagram this morning (Monday June 13). One shot showed him resting back on the bonnet and contemplating the keys to his car.

A delighted Peter commented on the shots: “My son. So proud in every way. You deserve all of it. So happy you love your present.”

Peter also shared his own upload – a short clip showing Junior and his sister Princess giving the radio a blast while stationary on Pete’s driveway.

Their dad joked: “I think he’s loving his new car. Happy birthday son. Now you just have to pass your test.”

Hundreds of fans wished Junior all the best for his big day via the comments section of Peter’s post.

Many also expressed just how lucky he is to receive such a present – and what a great dad Peter is.

However, a couple of Insta users did express concern about whether the car was suitable for a lad of Junior’s age.

One person politely enquired whether opportunities are “capped” at 50mph.

A confident Peter reassured the person asking that Junior knows his limits.

Junior knows the rules.

“He knows the rules,” Peter replied.

Chuckling away with a laughing emoji, he added: “At the moment he can only sit in it in the driveway.”

Peter insists Junior, seen here with Princess, is aware of the rules relating to his present (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Junior car

However, someone else generated an extended debate between followers when they commented: “How dangerous buying a high powered car for a new driver.”

Pete apparently spied the concern and replied by insisting terms and conditions have been laid out to his son.

Peter insisted: “I’ve set rules and he did amazing with his bike. He needs a lot of lessons. [Junior] will be great. He knows the rules.”

There were other commenters elsewhere that expressed similar sentiments – but most people agreed Junior’s dad knows what he is doing.

